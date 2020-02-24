W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $503.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.94. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

