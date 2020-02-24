Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Holdings Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND stock traded down $3.04 on Monday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,808. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

