X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Given $1.70 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.70 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYF. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in X Financial during the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in X Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in X Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of XYF opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.19. X Financial has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.54.
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.
