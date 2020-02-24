XEL (XEL) Market Cap Achieves $916,882.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. XEL has a total market cap of $916,882.00 and $361.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XEL has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One XEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 407.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

