Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,196,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.61% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $113,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,966. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

