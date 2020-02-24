Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.07.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,224. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.