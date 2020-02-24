Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.84-1.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 941,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,224. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

