XRP Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bitsane, OKEx and Bitstamp. XRP has a total market cap of $11.98 billion and $2.37 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.02926155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00231340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00140310 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,077,044 coins and its circulating supply is 43,749,413,421 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbank, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, ABCC, Braziliex, BitFlip, BCEX, Coinsquare, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Fatbtc, BX Thailand, Bitstamp, BTC Markets, Coinbe, GOPAX, Ovis, Exmo, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Liquid, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, Bitbns, BitMarket, Coinhub, BtcTurk, Coinsuper, BitBay, Huobi, RippleFox, Koineks, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Instant Bitex, Binance, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, Korbit, Bitinka, Coindeal, Stellarport, CoinEgg, Covesting, CoinBene, Altcoin Trader, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, ZB.COM, FCoin, LakeBTC, Bits Blockchain, Coinone, Sistemkoin, WazirX, Bitlish, Indodax, Coinrail, B2BX, Ripple China, BTC Trade UA, Gatehub, Tripe Dice Exchange, Upbit, Bitso, CEX.IO, Exrates, MBAex, Cryptomate, Bitsane, Koinex, Kraken, Kuna, C2CX, Bithumb, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.