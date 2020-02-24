XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,365.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and DDEX. XYO has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $3,365.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00492405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.06 or 0.06595929 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00063975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027539 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005192 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010206 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin, IDEX, DDEX, BitMart and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

