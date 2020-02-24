Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yandex by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,614 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Yandex by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,770 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Yandex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after purchasing an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,702,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Yandex has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

