Zacks: Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.48 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexco Resource an industry rank of 233 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

