Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

ATVI traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,306. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

