Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

AMRB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRB traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

