Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). ANGI Homeservices reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ:ANGI remained flat at $$8.09 during trading hours on Monday. 1,391,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 2.05. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,950 shares of company stock worth $335,031. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,239 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 782,526 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,555,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 379,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth $27,149,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

