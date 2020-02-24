Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.43%.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $92,004,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,037,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 267,823 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.00. 800,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

