Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$1.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.94). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,368 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,346,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after buying an additional 1,333,491 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 549,924 shares during the period.

ASMB traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. 312,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,677. The stock has a market cap of $552.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.69. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply