Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$1.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.94). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,368 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,346,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after buying an additional 1,333,491 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 549,924 shares during the period.

ASMB traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. 312,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,677. The stock has a market cap of $552.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.69. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.