Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) will post $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the highest is $2.89. Banco Macro posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $11.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Macro.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMA. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,901,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,448 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMA stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.89. 220,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,337. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

