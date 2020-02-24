Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to report sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.31 billion. CDW reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $19.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 billion to $19.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $133.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

