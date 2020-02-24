Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $14,649,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,928,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.51. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

