Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post $85.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.21 million and the highest is $86.19 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $87.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $351.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.36 million to $355.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $371.31 million, with estimates ranging from $369.43 million to $373.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after buying an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,386,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

