Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post $126.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.65 million and the highest is $134.96 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $89.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $744.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.95 million to $746.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.72 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $84,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.42.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.