Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

NYSE:MS traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,144,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

