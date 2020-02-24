Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will announce sales of $639.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.00 million and the highest is $674.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $756.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on RRC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $822.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Range Resources by 23.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Range Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.