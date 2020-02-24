Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. ScanSource reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter worth $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $809.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.94.

ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

