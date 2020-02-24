Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to Post $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.00. Timken posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

In other news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Timken by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.39. 274,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. Timken has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

