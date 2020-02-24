Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $578.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to announce sales of $578.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $583.80 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $596.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 714,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN opened at $37.90 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

