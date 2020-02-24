Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:AMN opened at $74.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,051 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 92,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

