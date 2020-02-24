Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.41 Million

Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $155.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.00 million and the highest is $160.33 million. Kadant reported sales of $171.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $697.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.40 million to $704.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $725.74 million, with estimates ranging from $722.97 million to $728.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,353.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $421,522.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,112.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,587 shares of company stock worth $5,732,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kadant by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KAI opened at $99.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $114.05.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.