Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.74 Million

Analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce $10.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.21 million and the highest is $16.00 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $15.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $48.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 million to $55.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $77.33 million, with estimates ranging from $37.52 million to $135.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 224,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $563.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.32. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

