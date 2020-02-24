Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primo Water.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. 67,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $614.76 million, a PE ratio of 169.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Primo Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,258,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,802,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Primo Water by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

