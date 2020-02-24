Zacks: Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Rayonier posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,991,000 after purchasing an additional 84,897 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rayonier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

