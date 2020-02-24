Zacks: Analysts Set $2.10 Target Price for Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI)

Shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 4.35 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a sell recommendation on the company. Weidai’s rating score has declined by 45% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Weidai an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEI stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Weidai has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $175.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weidai had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Weidai will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

