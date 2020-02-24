Zacks: Analysts Set $28.00 Price Target for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Level One Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 12.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LEVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $98,760.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVL opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $191.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

