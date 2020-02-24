Zacks: Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blue Bird an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BLBD opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $517.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.07. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

