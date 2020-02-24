Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Alerus Finl Cp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Shares of NYSE:ALRS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,397. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

