Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.11 Million

Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce sales of $349.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.58 million and the lowest is $338.10 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $348.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,938,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.