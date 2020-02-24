Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report sales of $402.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.40 million and the highest is $405.88 million. ICF International posted sales of $377.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICF International.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICFI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of ICFI opened at $85.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. ICF International has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $95.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ICF International by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ICF International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

