Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.29. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $16,484,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,779,000 after acquiring an additional 133,135 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 106.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 76,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $112.01 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

