Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.83. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens lowered QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. QCR has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $668.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

