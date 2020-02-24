Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will report $390.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $390.58 million. US Concrete posted sales of $370.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Concrete.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

In other US Concrete news, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,163.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $29,860. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in US Concrete by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,322,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $634.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.20.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

