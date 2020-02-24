Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $237.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $157.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $691.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $692.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,797,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 233,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 142,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

