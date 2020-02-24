Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.04 Million

Analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $70.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.41 million to $70.40 million. Wisdom Tree Investments posted sales of $65.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year sales of $283.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.44 million to $285.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $300.38 million, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $300.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

WETF opened at $5.07 on Monday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $791.59 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, President R Jarrett Lilien bought 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $100,939.41. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 225,628 shares of company stock valued at $967,944. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,417,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 201,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 609,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 333,687 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

