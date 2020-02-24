Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. XPO Logistics also reported sales of $4.12 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $17.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of XPO opened at $98.51 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

