Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post $29.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.93 million to $30.94 million. Autoweb reported sales of $32.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $117.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.22 million to $118.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.36 million, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $138.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoweb.

Get Autoweb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Autoweb has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $27.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoweb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.