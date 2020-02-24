Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,413. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply