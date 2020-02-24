Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,413. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.