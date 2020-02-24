Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to post sales of $3.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.31 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYH. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

