Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year sales of $15.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.54%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.81%.

In other news, Director Derek S. Reiners bought 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,047.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,203,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,066,000 after purchasing an additional 140,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 445,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

