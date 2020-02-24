Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $944.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to announce sales of $944.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940.00 million and the highest is $949.20 million. Sabre reported sales of $923.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabre.

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,355.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sabre has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

