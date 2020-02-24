Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) will post sales of $163.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.00 million and the highest is $167.24 million. Unit reported sales of $214.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year sales of $679.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.00 million to $688.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $639.85 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $640.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unit.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of UNT opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. Unit has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unit by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Unit by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unit by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

