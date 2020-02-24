Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.08 Target Price for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. BEST’s rating score has improved by 9.1% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.08 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BEST an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BEST stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. BEST has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.