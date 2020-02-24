Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.08 Target Price for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. BEST’s rating score has improved by 9.1% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.08 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BEST an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get BEST alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. BEST has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.